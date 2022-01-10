Why scientists say reports of a ‘new Covid strain’ found in Cyprus’may not be valid’

‘Almost certainly not a biological recombinant of the Delta and Omicron lineages,’ according to one scientist.

Reports of a new Covid-19 variant with characteristics of both the Delta and Omicron strains have been questioned by scientists.

The presence of “Deltacron” in Cyprus is thought to be the result of a complicated laboratory issue, such as contamination, rather than recombination, which occurs when different variants combine.

While new coronavirus variants will continue to emerge and recombination is a possibility, scientists said more information about “deltacron” is needed to determine whether it exists.

“On ‘deltacron,’ there are concerns about the validity of this variant – whether it is real or an artifact of the sequencing technology,” Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, told i.

More information is needed to confirm the presence of this variant and determine whether it is spreading in the population.”

Last week, Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, announced the discovery of a Covid-19 strain that combines both Delta and Omicron.

Virus recombinants pose a greater risk than mutations.

Dr. Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute’s Covid-19 Genomics Initiative, says it’s “almost certainly not a biological recombinant of the Delta and Omicron lineages.”

“The apparent Omicron mutations are located precisely and exclusively in a section of the spike gene sequence… affected by a technological artifact in certain sequencing procedures,” the researchers write.

Essentially, the alleged recombination could be a known copying issue during the virus’s genome sequencing.

As a result, it’s most likely the result of an artifact, which occurs when something goes wrong in the laboratory.

Viruses can change their sequence in two ways: mutations and recombination.

Covid-19 variants are the result of an unintentional mutation that occurs during the virus’s replication.

Meanwhile, recombination occurs when “an individual is infected with multiple virus variants, which combine as the viruses grow within the same cell,” according to Professor Young.

“Recombination in coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, is rare, but it does happen,” says Professor Ewan Birney, deputy director general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory.

Evidence suggests, however, that “deltacron” is the result of “a.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Deltacron ‘variant’: Why scientists say reports of ‘new Covid strain’ discovered in Cyprus ‘may not be valid’