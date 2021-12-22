Why should the entire country be shut down because of a common cold?

Why would a common cold cause the government to shut down the entire country?

IMAGINE we’re approaching New Year’s Day — not in 2022, but in 2018.

As the winter progressed, scientists raised the alarm about a virus that had to be stopped from spreading throughout the population.

No social gatherings would be possible.

For Christmas, there will be no relatives.

The doors are locked.

“A lockdown,” as we might say.

This is due to the virus’s rapid spread.

The scientists had frightening graphs showing how quickly things were moving.

Stop working! Turn off the lights!

These scientists were concerned about a virus that caused a sore throat.

Nose is running.

A few aches and pains, perhaps.

It’s possible that it will last a few days.

“We like to call it the common cold,” one epidemiologist told the BBC.

Can you imagine the country being shut down because of a common cold?

And yet, it appears that this is what the “experts” are now demanding.

The Omicron variant has scared them to death.

Despite this, none of the people I know who have had Omicron — not Delta, which I acknowledge is a far more dangerous bug — have had anything worse than the sniffles and a slight backache.

It’s possible that you’re suffering from a minor sore throat.

In other words, it appears to have a similar effect to a common cold.

This isn’t just a case of hearsay.

Hospitalization rates are barely changing, and the death rate is barely rising.

Remember that a winter cold can be fatal if you are already sick or elderly.

As a result, Omicron may cause no more harm to the population than a common cold in the grand scheme of things.

The fact that we’re all (mostly) well-vaccinated may help to mitigate its effects.

Remember, two jabs were not enough to stop Omicron, according to the experts.

So, whether or not you’ve been vaccinated, it appears to be very similar to the common cold.

Everyone I know who has had Omicron has said that if the illness had been called “the common cold,” they would have gone to work.

Instead, they were forced to spend ten days in isolation.

It’s completely insane.

On the radio, I overheard a scientist talking about how the virus’s transmission rate doubles every two days.

It doesn’t work like that at all.

Only a few days after it was discovered did it appear to do so.

Just under 80,000 new cases were reported a week ago.

If it doubled every two days, the daily figure would be around 300,000 now.

It’s not the case.

It’s a little more than 106,000 people.

For three or four days prior to yesterday, it had been hovering around 90,000.

Perhaps we are now voluntarily socially distancing ourselves in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

But even this isn’t enough…

