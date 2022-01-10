Why should you never eat bread rolls on a plane?

Why should you avoid eating the bread rolls on a plane?

BEFORE you dig into your airline meal, skip the bread roll.

Experts have revealed why, unless you want to feel sick after landing, you should never eat it.

After reviewing a number of airline meals, Charles Platkin, executive director of the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, warned that heavy carbohydrate foods won’t fill you up and will leave you tired when you arrive.

Unfortunately, this means that pasta and cakes are off the menu unless you want to be sick while on vacation.

“Eating a lot of heavy carbs like pasta with thick, dense sauces, breads, muffins, or cakes will leave you feeling lethargic, cranky, and not full or satisfied,” he said in a statement to Travel and Leisure.

“Your blood sugar levels will rise and then drop, negatively affecting your mood.”

Not only that, but they won’t taste as good as you expect in the sky.

The difference in cabin pressure, which lowers the levels of oxygen in your blood, affects your taste buds.

As a result, the part of your nervous system that responds to smells becomes less sensitive, causing your sense of smell to deteriorate even further.

According to Fritz Gross, director of culinary excellence at LSG Sky Chefs Asia Pacific, there are two types of meals to choose from if you want them to taste good: rice or stews.

This is due to the fact that they can be easily reheated without losing their texture or flavor.

“We can simmer it and reheat it over and over again and it will still be a stew,” he explained.

If you really want to eat the creamy pasta meal, there are some things you can do to help you taste better.

Professor Charles Spence, a food and taste expert, claims that the noise of a plane’s engine can increase the bitterness of food by up to 10%.

“Placing a pair of noise-cancelling headphones on your ears could actually be one of the simplest ways to make food and drink taste better at altitude,” he told the Telegraph.

“Our inability to taste and smell food and drink is exacerbated by lower cabin pressure, dry cabin air, and loud engine noise.”

