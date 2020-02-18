Why the Diamond Princess cruise ship is the ‘perfect breeding ground’ for coronavirus

The ‘failed’ two-week cruise ship quarantine on the Diamond Princess left hundreds of tourists trapped in an ideal breeding ground for the killer coronavirus, leading experts have today warned.

Scientists have lined up to resign Japan’s efforts to failure after another 88 people on the giant vessel tested positive today, bringing the total number of infected passengers to 542.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has now had more cases of coronavirus confirmed than all the countries outside of China combined (443). Third placed is Singapore, which has had 77 cases of SARS-CoV-2.

The new cases include British couple David and Sally Abel, whose son Steve today lashed out at the British government for its handling of the situation. They have been taken into quarantine on the mainland.

The Abels will also be unable to join an evacuation flight the UK is preparing today amid growing pressure after the US evacuated 340 of its citizens.

The lockdown officially ends tomorrow, but Japanese health officials expect that only around 500 passengers will leave the ship, which has been moored in Yokohama since February 3, on Wednesday.

In other developments to the cruise ship crisis today:

Infections are known to be able to spread easily on cruise ships because the boats have large numbers of people cooped up in a relatively small space and using the same facilities for days or weeks on end.

This raises the risk of a passenger getting close to someone who is already infected with a virus, whereas on land they may only pass them in the street.

Past research has found that holidaymakers on-board cruise ships are less likely to maintain good hand hygiene or isolate themselves in their rooms if they become ill.

This is particularly problematic when it comes to viruses like the coronavirus which infect the lungs and spread on someone’s breath or by coughing and sneezing.

Dr Jimmy Whitworth, a disease expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told MailOnline: ‘Obviously keeping all the people in one place increases the risk for them.

‘Cruise ships are crowded and people are very close to each other. This is a respiratory virus so it’s going to be spreading by droplet spread [breathing/coughing], close contact and contaminated surfaces about the place.

‘This virus is highly transmissible and is tough to control in this circumstance. It was worth a go [the ship quarantine]but it’s simply not worked.’

Writing in a scientific paper titled ‘Infections on Cruise Ships’, disease expert Dr Vivek Kak, from Jackson, Michigan, said: ‘The isolated environment of a cruise ship, with close interaction between a vast [group]of individuals, increases the risk of a passenger being exposed to various respiratory secretions and, potentially, to infectious respiratory viruses.

‘The presentation of these infections… can range from an upper respiratory tract infection to life-threatening pneumonia.’

Sharing the ship with so many others also makes it more likely someone will touch a surface which has been contaminated by someone who is ill.

The COVID-19 coronavirus is known to be able to survive on hard surfaces for hours – some estimates suggest days – before it stops being contagious.

Handrails, sunbeds or gym equipment, for example, may be a haven for the viruses to live on, and people may catch the infection from contimated surfaces in places like swimming pools or hot tubs.

Dr Kak also suggested in his paper, which was published in the journal Microbiology Spectrum by the American Society for Microbiology, that the types of people who take cruises may contribute to the spread of illness.

He added: ‘The typical cruise passenger is often an elderly individual and may have chronic illnesses, which can make him or her more susceptible to infection and its complications.’

The immune system naturally gets worse with age, meaning people are less likely to fight off illness and get sick quicker and stay sick for longer.

There are also people from all over the world who join together on cruises, meaning that seasonal viruses and different strains of illnesses are all mashed together in one place.

Dr Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: ‘Cruise ships take passengers and crew from all over the world, often passengers are relatively elderly, they spend most of their time on board indoors mixing with others.’

Dr Kak, from Michigan, added: ‘The individuals are often from different cultures, with different immunization backgrounds and health statuses.’

Cruise ship passengers have to drink from the same water supplies and eat food from the same kitchens, meaning that if a virus or bacteria gets into these the consequences could be devastating.

However, the coronavirus is a respiratory infection – meaning it takes hold in the lungs – so this is not considered to be a major contributor to spread on the Diamond Princess.

Dr Whitworth said: ‘[This is not a worry] for a respiratory virus.

‘It’s classic for gastrointestinal infections such norovirus but I don’t think that would be affecting this situation.’

Diarrhoea and vomiting bugs such as noroviruses and salmonella could spread through food or water but the coronavirus is believed to infect people only when it is inhaled.

There remains, however, the possibility that the virus could spread on contaminated crockery or cutlery if it is not cleaned thoroughly with soap and hot water.

Experts have also questioned whether the ventilation or sewage systems could have been implicated in spreading the airborne disease.

‘Obviously the quarantine hasn’t worked, and this ship has now become a source of infection,” said Dr Nathalie MacDermott, an expert at King’s College London.

‘We need to understand how the quarantine measures on board were implemented, what the air filtration on board is like, how the cabins are connected and how waste products are disposed of.’

‘There could also be another mode of transmission we’re not familiar with,’ she said, noting the possibility of environmental spread and the importance of ‘deep-cleaning’ the entire ship to prevent people from touching contaminated surfaces.

During the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, a related virus, experts discovered that more than 300 people were infected through a defective sewage system in a Hong Kong housing estate.

Dr MacDermott said it was possible there was a similar issue aboard the Diamond Princess, but that a full investigation was needed.

‘There’s no reason this should not have worked if it had been done properly,’ she said.

Experts now agree that the quarantine on board the Diamond Princess has not worked, but they say it was a good idea and ‘worth a try’.

Infectious diseases expert at the US National Institutes of Health, Dr Anthony Fauci, said quarantining the cruise ship had been a good idea at the start but had failed.

He told USA Today : ‘The quarantine process failed. I’d like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship.

‘Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship. I don’t know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship.’

Dr Whitworth told MailOnline: ‘I think it was absolutely right to attempt to control [the virus]in this way.

‘The primary thing the quarantine was trying to do was stop the infection getting into the general public, which it has done.

‘This is an unknown virus and we don’t know precisely how to control it. It was worth a go but it’s simply not worked.’

Dr Hunter, who said it was disappointing that the quarantine had failed, added: ‘It’s difficult to enforce a quarantine in a ship environment and I’m absolutely sure there were some passengers who think they’re not going to let anyone tell them what they can and cannot do.’

Dr Whitworth said people having space to move away from other people is the key to stopping the virus from spreading.

Although it is not always possible – or reasonable – to keep people completely alone in rooms or cells, making sure they are not treading on the toes of others is the most important factor.

And places must be kept clean if they have been visited by people with the coronavirus or those suspected of having it.

In the UK, people are being quarantined in groups of around 100 in apartments or hotel rooms, with access to outdoor space.

Australia is using a former immigration detention centre which has large outdoor grounds around it, and the US is using military bases.

Dr Whitworth said: ‘[Quarantine should be in] a situation where people can have more space. Distancing is more important. My limited understanding of cruise ships is that they have lots of narrow corridors.’

He added that, once all the crew and passengers were off the Diamond Princess, the company would have to ‘do a military-style deep cleaning of the ship… really go to town.’