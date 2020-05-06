why the Ehpad are paying such a heavy price for the coronavirus epidemic

In an Ehpad in Thise (Doubs), April 16, 2020. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Since the start of the epidemic, more than half of the 25,531 victims of Covid-19 have been living in retirement homes. In total, some 12,769 residents in institutions for dependent elderly people (Ehpad) have died since 1er March, according to the latest Public Health France report. Among them, 3,298 died in hospital.

As the doors of their establishments open again to families, directors, caregivers, doctors believe they have led “An unarmed war”, sure “An underestimated front” by the government with “Unclear, inappropriate ministerial directives” and “Corrected” too late. For these old sentries, lives could have been saved. “We experienced a tragedy”, mourns Malika Belarbi, CGT national delegate and nursing assistant in the Hauts-de-Seine.

While the first legal complaints of relatives of deceased residents are aimed at the state but also at lucrative private nursing homes, “There is no question that we pay the bill for everyone”, warns Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of the National Syndicate of private establishments and residences for the elderly (Synerpa). Of good war; she points the projectors at the guardianships.

“It is clear that when Olivier Véran [ministre des solidarités et de la santé] took over many of our requests, the administration ran behind. But we lost a month and a half. A delay in ignition without which, she says, you would think there would have been fewer deaths. “

The private nonprofit nursing home sector is just as tough on the executive. “There was a culpable delay in taking the situation into account in the Ehpad”, launches Marie-Sophie Desaulle, president of the Federation of private hospitals and personal assistance (Fehap). However, the government is not the only culprit, in its view: “With each health crisis, France has the reflex to protect the healthcare sector, and therefore the hospital. Conversely, the Nordic countries, of Anglo-Saxon culture, Germany in particular, first take into account the situation of vulnerable people. “

Within the state, “The crisis management was done, as often in such circumstances, in a sequenced manner, observes the former secretary of state, now president of the National Solidarity Fund for Autonomy, Marie-Anne Montchamp. The overheating in the hospital meant that there was a lack of brain available to pilot the Ehpad without, however, leaving enough capacity for the actors to organize themselves on the ground “.

