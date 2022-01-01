Why the richest countries face a climate-change deadline in 2022

Why are the richest countries facing a climate change deadline of 2022?

Storm clouds are gathering, threatening to derail the global climate agenda next year.

In November, the United Kingdom hosted the largest summit in its history.

COP26 in Glasgow may have felt like the culmination of a months-long battle to plot a global strategy for climate change to the thousands of delegates swarming the halls.

But, rather than signaling the end of a battle for the planet’s survival, it marked the start.

Global emissions are continuing to rise, and despite the pressure from COP26, nations have not committed to tough enough emissions reductions to keep warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, which scientists consider to be the last “safe” level of warming.

Nations in Glasgow agreed to return in 2022 with more ambitious promises.

That means the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November will be crucial.

The UK is hosting COP26 for the next year, so Alok Sharma will have to persuade weary nations that they need to rewrite their climate plans.

The COP president faces an uphill battle: Australia, New Zealand, and the EU have already indicated that they are unlikely to play ball, and developing countries like China and India will be hesitant to deliver more unless richer countries make concessions.

The likelihood of COP27 ending in a climate stalemate, with the world watching 1.5°C slip away, is high.

Meanwhile, the UK government faces a major challenge in speeding up domestic carbon reductions, which experts warn are falling behind schedule.

Home heating is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions that must be addressed immediately.

A new grant program will launch this spring to assist people in switching from a gas boiler to a heat pump, but with energy bills on the rise, it will be difficult to persuade consumers to spend.

Chargers for electric vehicles are also an issue.

The failure to make public charging simple is arguably the biggest threat to the UK’s electric revolution, with reports of broken chargers and long lines to plug in surfacing.

New homes and buildings, such as supermarkets and workplaces, will be required to install EV chargers starting in 2022, which should help alleviate the problem.

