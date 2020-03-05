Why the toilet paper crisis may NOT be as bad as first thought

Australia’s toilet paper crisis made headlines around the world on Wednesday as panicked shoppers fought to buy up as many rolls as possible in preparation for a coronavirus pandemic.

People were photographed piling trolleys high with huge multi-packs and one woman allegedly ‘pulled a knife’ on another shopper in a row over toilet paper.

Woolworths were also forced to bring in a four-pack buying limit despite authorities stressing there was no shortage.

But despite the hysteria, the ‘crisis’ isn’t actually as bad as it looks, according to Professor Debra Grace from Griffith University, in Queensland.

And the reason, she says, is down to size.

‘What you’ve got to remember is that 50 packs of toilet paper rolls disappear off shelves, you really notice it because they take up so much room,’ she told the BBC.

‘It’s much more noticeable than say 50 cans of baked beans or hand sanitiser disappearing.’

The panic buying prompted Kleenex to reassure customers on social media.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.

‘As you can see, we won’t be running out any time soon,’ it said, sharing a photo of the Kleenex warehouse piled high with columns of toilet paper.

Sorbent, a local toilet paper manufacturer, also released a statement on Wednesday and explained they were playing catch up to meet supply demands as shoppers clear supermarket shelves across the nation.

Associate Professor Nitika Garg from the University of New South Wales said Australians have a case of FOMO – the fear of missing out.

‘They think if this person is buying it, if my neighbour is buying there’s got to be a reason and I need to get in too,’ she said.

Australians have stocked-up on supplies before when natural disasters such as bushfires and cyclones have hit, but Ms Garg suggested people don’t know how to react to a pandemic.

‘When it comes to coronavirus, people aren’t certain as to how things are going to pan out, or how much worse it’s going to get. They want to be prepared because it’s the one thing they can do to get some sense of control,’ she explained.

Daily Mail Australia visited several Sydney supermarkets on Wednesday where manic shoppers were clearing out aisles, including an entire Costco warehouse in the city’s west.

Oscar Andres, 46, said he and his son Ivan, 18, from Bondi had made an urgent trip to the shops to stock up on ‘rare commodities’ – including six packets of toilet paper.

But admitted they did not desperately need toilet paper and had largely been caught up in the hype that is sweeping the nation, despite authorities urging people to stop.

‘It’s a little bit scary, especially seeing the way everyone is behaving,’ Mr Andres said.

‘We are from Bondi but we heard on the radio about how everyone was selling out so we had to come and get some urgently.

‘My son said people are buying up on rice too so I told him to get some of that too. We don’t want to miss out!’

It comes as the killer coronavirus threatens to become a global pandemic, with more than 3,200 people already dead and more than 95,000 infected.

The crisis in Australia has further deepened with confirmed cases climbing to 53 and the country recording its second fatality.

New South Wales Health confirmed on Wednesday night a 95-year-old woman died at a Sydney hospital after contracting the virus at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge Aged Care Centre in Macquarie Park, in the city’s north.

A 50-year-old female who had been caring for the elderly victim at the centre contracted the virus last week, while two other residents were diagnosed and 11 others placed in isolation on Wednesday.

The same day, Macquarie University – also in Macquarie Park – confirmed a lecturer had been struck down with the coronavirus.

Those cases come after the diagnosis of a 53-year-old male doctor from Ryde Hospital, about 4km from Macquarie Park, on Monday.

Ryde and Macquarie Park have since been dubbed Australia’s coronavirus ‘ground zero’, with six confirmed cases in the area in less than a week – and there are fears that figure will grow.