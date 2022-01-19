Why the United Kingdom may be one of the first countries to recover from the Covid pandemic

Why the United Kingdom might be one of the first countries to recover from the Covid pandemic

Thanks to nearly incalculable research efforts, the tools for living with endemic Covid-19 are now available.

There have been predictions about the future of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Early on, it was widely believed that herd immunity would save us, reducing and interrupting transmission once a large enough proportion of the population had been infected.

This prediction was proven incorrect because it required “solid immunity” against infection, which, as we now know, natural infection and vaccinations do not prevent infection.

We do know, however, that enough immunity has developed (as a result of natural infection and vaccines) to keep the original virus and its variants at bay, resulting in less severe disease.

As a result, the United Kingdom may be one of the first countries to recover from the pandemic.

Most epidemiologists believe that, at least in the short term, Covid-19 is on its way to becoming endemic (meaning it will continue to circulate but with fewer severe disease outcomes, lower transmission rates, and periodic surges), and that countries with the highest levels of population immunity will be the first to tame the virus.

One of these countries is the United Kingdom.

The ONS estimates that our population has over 97 percent immunity to natural infection and vaccinations.

However, if a mutation escapes population immunity, it could become more dangerous, preventing Covid-19 from spreading.

So, how should we handle Covid-19 endemicity?

It, like other endemic coronaviruses (the ones that cause the common cold), may spread from person to person all year, with spikes in transmission when certain behaviors (like moving indoors in crowded small spaces) increase the chances of transmission.

And there will almost certainly be more variants, as the mutations that cause them are unpredictable.

Fortunately, governments and individuals can take steps to keep track of variants and keep transmission to a minimum.

We already have a system in place to track flu mutations by genetic sequencing samples from people who have influenza-like illness (ILI), which is necessary because the flu vaccine must be adjusted to the major circulating variants every year.

This network’s data as well as virus samples are made available.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Why the UK could be one of the first countries out of the Covid pandemic