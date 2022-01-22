Why was Barry Morphew arrested and who is he?

On May 5, 2021, the husband of a Colorado woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day in 2020 was apprehended.

In connection with the disappearance of his wife Suzanne, Barry Morphew has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

He maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty.

Suzanne Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew, went missing nearly two years ago and was presumed dead, leaving behind their two daughters Mallory and Macy.

In May 2021, Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife.

“My first reaction is relief,” Suzanne Morphew’s sister, Melinda Morman, told Fox 21 in 2017.

In addition, I am grateful.

“I’m so thankful.”

Moorman expressed her gratitude for the “tireless” work of law enforcement throughout the investigation, noting that Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze called her to inform her of the arrest.

“Justice for my sister begins today,” Moorman added.

“No one ever thinks they’ll go on such a journey.”

“It had become clear that Barry could not control Suzanne Morphew’s insistence on leaving him,” prosecutors write in the arrest affidavit, “so he resorted to something he has done his entire life – hunt and control Suzanne like he had hunted and controlled animals.”

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in Chaffee County on May 10, 2020 by a neighbor.

Despite not having found Suzanne’s body, Barry Morphew has been charged with her murder in the first degree.

Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and has previously suggested that Suzanne Morphew may have gone missing as a result of an animal attack, a car accident, or a run-in with another person.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone out there can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” he said in a video posted to Facebook after his wife vanished.

We adore you, we miss you, and your daughters require your presence.

“No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said, offering a (dollar)100,000 reward for finding Suzanne.

“Honey, I love you and I desperately want you back.”

Aya Gruber, a law professor at the University of Colorado and a former defense attorney, said in a press release for The Suzanne Morphew Case: Nothing Is What It Seems?, “When something like this happens… when someone goes missing… you want answers.”

“However, when you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that this case is incredibly unique.”

Nothing is as it appears.”

