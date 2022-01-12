Why were there so many people in a Philadelphia apartment before the fatal fire? ‘They did what they had to do,’ says one resident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS) reporter Michaelle Bond contributed to this article.

PHILADELPHIA — One of the tragedies of last week’s fire in a Fairmount row house was the number of people who were killed.

A fire in the duplex in the 800 block of North 23rd Street killed 12 members of one family, and twenty people were registered as living there.

A woman lived in the four-bedroom upper unit with her three adult daughters and ten grandchildren, ages 2 to 16.

When the early morning fire broke out, it was unclear how many people were inside.

Officials from the fire department initially stated that there were 26 people killed.

Rosalee McDonald’s grandmother, Karyn Laury, acknowledged that some people may pass judgment on the family’s situation.

“I understand why people might read a document and conclude that she wasn’t a good mother because there were so many people living there.

“However, she was a wonderful mother,” Laury said, choking back tears.

“She had six children and was responsible for each and every one of them, as well as other people’s children.”

She stated that the sisters helped each other.

Families and friends across Philadelphia and the United States are crammed into homes beyond capacity and comfort for one simple reason: it’s their only option.

“Who chooses to be in that situation?” Judith Jones, vice president of the Philadelphia Tenant Support Organization, questioned.

“They had no choice but to do what they had to do; what was the alternative? Being on the street.”

According to PHA policies, families who outgrow their homes must find larger units or separate units.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the family was placed on a wait list for different housing, but when a family outgrows their home, the lack of affordable housing means “it may take years to find a more appropriately sized unit.”

“In an ideal world, PHA would have housing for every low-income family that requires it,” said the spokesperson, “but that is not the reality.”

