Why you should ALWAYS open your luggage after arriving at the airport

Why you should ALWAYS open your luggage after landing at the airport

While it may be tempting to head home as soon as you arrive at the airport, make sure to check your luggage first.

Passengers should check inside their bags before leaving the terminal, according to one traveler, or they may find it difficult to get reimbursement for any damaged luggage complaints.

Gina Sheldon, a traveler, discovered this the hard way after returning home in December with a suitcase full of Christmas gifts.

When she opened it, however, she was astounded to find dog food and other miscellaneous items.

“When I opened my luggage, all of the gifts were gone and replaced with individual plastic bags filled with dog food, dirty t-shirts, and empty French body product containers,” Gina, who was flying with Air France from Paris to Boston, told Fox 10.

She received 75,000 air miles from Delta, with whom she had booked the tickets as a codeshare, after contacting the airline.

She complained to Air France, however, because she claimed that this did not cover her flight or any lost gifts.

Despite this, Air France informed her that she could not make a claim because she had left the airport.

“You left the baggage area and went home,” they said, according to Live and Let’s Fly. “We have no way of knowing whether those items were or were not in your bag when transported or what happened after you left.”

“For this reason, claims for missing items must be filed with the baggage department as soon as possible at the airport.”

Delta has since apologized and stated that they have offered “fair compensation.”

As a result, the next time you get your bag back from the carousel, double-check both the inside and outside.

While such problems are uncommon, a quick check could save you hundreds of pounds.

“When claiming your luggage from an airline baggage claim carousel, don’t just check the exterior of your bag for damage; make sure your personal belongings are inside,” Live and Let Fly cautioned.

“Your bag may appear and feel normal, but the contents have been switched, and thieves hope you won’t notice until it’s too late.”

It’s also worth noting that the Montreal Convention, which went into effect in 1999, gives passengers up to seven days to file a claim for damaged or lost luggage.

Here’s why your luggage takes so long to arrive after a flight.