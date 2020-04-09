Why you should go to the doctor even in Corona times

Doctors are worried: For fear of catching the Covid 19 virus, many sick people go to the doctor too late – or not at all. It can be fatal.

Dhe woman coughs, she feels feverish and it is difficult for her to breathe. Now it has obviously caught them too: infected with the corona virus. The 37-year-old definitely doesn’t want to go to the hospital. But then she quickly gets worse. She can hardly breathe, her heart is racing fast, she is afraid. At some point she calls the emergency doctor. He immediately sees that the woman is seriously ill. When they arrive at Frankfurt University Hospital, they are brought to the “Corona area” and the masked doctors take a smear.

Her blood pressure has now dropped ominously, her heart is beating faster and faster – a cardiovascular breakdown is imminent. The doctors stabilize the circulation with infusions, wait for the result and carry out further examinations. Shortly afterwards it is clear: the woman does not have a coronavirus infection, but a pulmonary embolism. A blood clot has blocked a vessel in the lungs and the blood can no longer absorb oxygen. The cardiologist quickly gives a drug via catheter that dissolves the clot.