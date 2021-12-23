Why you should never use your hotel’s free WiFi while on vacation

Why should you never use your hotel’s free WiFi while on vacation?

Using hotel WiFi while on vacation is often tempting, and it can save you money on your phone bill when you return home.

However, using hotel WiFi can be dangerous, and you may be putting yourself at risk by doing so.

Free public WiFi, such as that provided by hotels, is insecure and vulnerable to hacking.

As a result, logging on to sites that store sensitive information exposes you to danger.

If you’re just browsing the internet or reading the news, the chances of hackers stealing your personal information are slim.

However, hackers may be able to steal your information if you log into your bank account or make an online purchase.

It’s best not to log in to any sites that ask for a password because hackers on the same network as you could steal it and gain remote access to your accounts.

Any website that collects sensitive data, such as banking or shopping apps, should be avoided.

Social media accounts can also be used by fraudsters to obtain personal information, so you should avoid logging in to Facebook or Instagram.

However, there is some good news: you can use your phone or laptop as usual while in a hotel or airport.

The best way to do this is to connect to a secure virtual private network (VPN), which encrypts all of your data as it travels over WiFi.

After you’ve purchased the VPN, all you have to do is connect to the hotel WiFi as usual and then activate the VPN.

The VPN begins working as soon as it is turned on, allowing you to use your device without fear of hackers gaining access to your personal data.

