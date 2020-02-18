Widower, 74, avoids jail time for unarmed robbery attempt at Florida bank

A grief-stricken widower who made a halfhearted attempt at a bank robbery in Florida last fall will not face any jail time.

Sandy Hawkins agreed to a court-ordered pretrial intervention program on Friday that would keep him out of prison and have the robbery charge against him dropped, provided he stays out of trouble for the next year.

The 74-year-old was unarmed and wearing a Make America Great Again shirt when he walked into a Wells Fargo branch in Boca Raton on November 18 and demanded $1,100 from the teller, telling her: ‘This is a robbery. I have a weapon.’

When she counted out $2,000, he told her it was too much and had her count out the right amount. He says he doesn’t know why he asked for that amount.

Hawkins then left the bank and the moneybag got caught in some bushes, so he left it. It was never recovered.

‘It was my way of, basically, a cry for help,’ he told the court.

When police confronted Hawkins the day after the robbery, he told them he’d ‘make it easy’.

He then pulled out a bank deposit slip with a note on the back: ‘Give me $1,100 now. No alarms. Hope to get caught.’

Hawkins told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that his life turned upside down in 2017 when his wife died suddenly, two days after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Living in their rented home was too much emotionally, so he took to living in his car and gave up his job as an air conditioner repairman.

After his car got repossessed, he robbed the bank.

He told the Sun Sentinel he has cancer and has no plans to treat it.

Hawkins faced 15 years in prison with the bank robbery charge, an effective life sentence.

Instead, he struck a deal with prosecutors under which he will spend a year living at The Lord’s Place, a Christian residence for the homeless.

He also must pay restitution to the bank, perform 120 hours of community service and meet certain other conditions, including not violating the law.

‘I will happily sign this,’ Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen said, according to The Palm Beach Post.