Wiegman to take charge of England women’s football team in September 2021

LONDON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Sarina Wiegman will start a new role as the head coach of the England women’s football team in September 2021, announced the English Football Association on Friday.

Wiegman, 50, is the current Netherlands women’s manager. She has signed a four-year contract with the England women’s team to succeed Phil Neville at the end of his term.

Wiegman will lead the England women’s team to compete at the Women’s EURO in England in 2022, the Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and the Women’s EURO in 2025.

“I’m delighted and honored to join England Women next year,” said Wiegman on her appointment. “I’m extremely excited by the prospect of leading England Women in the future, but for now I am 100 percent focused on Oranje. I will do my utmost to add another chapter to their remarkable journey before making my next step.”

Wiegman led the Netherlands to a Women’s EURO victory as the host nation in 2017 before guiding them to the final of the Women’s World Cup in 2019. She said she is committed to leading the Oranje in their Olympic campaign next summer.

Neville was appointed in January 2018, steering the Lionesses to a fourth-place finish at the World Cup last year. In their last 11 games, the England women’s team suffered seven defeats.

“Sarina was our number one choice,” said the FA’s director of women’s football Sue Campbell. “She’s the perfect cultural fit for us, which is crucially important in building a winning team. Her technical expertise, leadership skills and winning mentality is hugely impressive.” Enditem