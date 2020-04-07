Wiener Linien out and about again after Easter; Over 10,000 dead in the U.S.

The German government is committed to e-commerce in Austria so that domestic trade remains intact during exit restrictions and restricted opening hours.

Economics Minister Schramböck emphasized that the Easter business is an important fixed point for traders, but this is limited by the measures. “It is important that we support our small dealers before Easter.” That is why the digital upgrade is planned. “Buy locally – that can also be done digitally,” says Schramböck. More domestic providers should set up online shops – Austria has a backlog here. This is possible at www.oesterreich.gv.at/onlinemarktplatz. “Give domestic platforms a chance or wait until domestic trading opens again.

Food ministers are also increasingly being bought online, said Agriculture Minister Elli Köstinger. More than 600 farmers and food producers can already offer their goods on the Frischzumir.at platform – recently the range was expanded to include inns and inns. According to Köstinger, 100,000 people have already taken advantage of the offer.

Post boss Pölzl sees a sharp decline in the mail business, advertising mail about minus 17 percent. In contrast, the e-commerce business would increase.

Markus Mair, head of Styria Media, explains that from now on smaller domestic retailers have the option of being connected to willhaben.at without their own online shop.

A cooperation with landwirt.at was started for direct food marketing.