Wife begs for help finding her husband, 72, after he vanished on a morning walk in Melbourne 

The distraught wife of a man who went missing during a morning walk in Melbourne has begged him to come home.

John Cowlishaw, 72, has Alzheimer’s and has not been seen since setting out for a walk from him Camberwell home around 8am on Friday.

His wife, Pam, became emotional while asking for public help to find Mr Cowlishaw, who left out without any money, identification or the GPS tracking watch he usually wears.

‘I’m very worried now. It’s been so long. He has been on numerous long walks before but I’ve been able to go and get him back home,’ she told reporters while speaking alongside police on Saturday.

‘Come home please, come home. Ask someone for help. Ask,’ she pleaded with Mr Cowlishaw.

He has grey wavy hair, wears black-framed glasses, and left the house wearing a blue jumper, blue suit pants and a white chequered shirt.

As well as Alzheimer’s, Mr Cowlishaw has high blood pressure and requires medication.

‘He wouldn’t know our address. So if people saw him, he’d be friendly. He’s very friendly, he chats to people all the time,’ his wife said.

‘Within minutes he’s forgotten that he’s spoken to you or to anybody.’

Anyone who sees Mr Cowlishaw should stay with him, make sure he’s okay and call triple-zero, police say.