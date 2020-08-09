Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies from Beirut blast injuries

The wife of Dutch ambassador to Lebanon has died from injuries sustained in Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the Dutch government said Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our colleague Hedwig Waltmans-Molier as a result of the huge explosion in Beirut,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag said in a joint statement.

“Our thoughts are with her husband, their children and other family members. Our sympathy goes out to them and we wish them every strength to cope with this great loss.”

Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, 55, worked as HR partner within the HR department of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both from The Hague and from Beirut, where her husband Jan Waltmans is the Dutch ambassador.

The couple recently returned from holiday to Lebanon. Hedwig Waltmans-Molier was standing next to her husband in their living room when she was hit by the blast, according to the statement.