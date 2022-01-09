Wigmore Hall, Elisabeth Leonskaya, review: An earth-shattering performance from a pianist still in her prime

Wigmore Hall, Elisabeth Leonskaya, review: An electrifying performance by a pianist still in her prime.

The recital of the Russian-Austrian musician, which drew a large audience, ranged from subtle sweetness to the astonishing vigour of her trademark big sound.

Classical music, of all the arts, might have been thought to pose the least political threat to Soviet Russia.

Novels, plays, films, and visual art had to be whipped into shape, but how could classical music deviate from the plan?

All too easily, as Shostakovich discovered when his opera Lady Macbeth was declared “muddle rather than music” by the official jury.

He was fired from his job as a teacher at the Moscow Conservatory in 1948 for writing music that was too clever, too Western-influenced, and thus “corrupt.”

However, the irony was that the conservatory’s musical standards were sky-high at the time.

The mid-twentieth century was Russia’s musical golden age – for musicians rather than composers.

We in the West were often unaware of this because Jewish musical stars – and many Russian musicians were Jewish – were routinely denied permission to tour the West.

One of them was pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja, who was a rising star at the Moscow Conservatory in the 1960s.

Then anti-Semitism set in, and she began to notice strange obstacles in her way when she tried to get dates outside of Russia.

Nonetheless, word of her accomplishments spread, and when Israel and Austria competed for her citizenship, she chose Austria.

Despite her dislike of publicity, she has a devoted following everywhere she goes these days, and her Wigmore recital was packed with connoisseurs of all ages.

Mozart’s Fantasia in C minor opened with a thunderclap, followed by a sweetly submissive phrase, and the piece went on to swing crazily between these two polarities to fateful effect.

Then there was Schoenberg’s Suite for Piano Opus 25, a grittily atonal and teasingly opaque piece that one could study for a lifetime and still not fully comprehend.

She played it as if she were chiseling the contours out of living rock.

Leonskaja’s trademark big sound became gigantic in Brahms’ Herculean third sonata.

If the opening was majestic, the Andante was inexpressibly sweet, and she seemed to transform into the multi-handed, death-dealing Hindu goddess in the hurtling, earth-shaking finale.

