Wilbur Smith, a best-selling author, died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 88 at his home in Cape Town.

Wilbur Smith, a South African novelist best known for his historical fiction, died tragically on November 13, 2021, at the age of 88.

Smith’s brave adventure stories enthralled readers and transported them to the African jungles, Ancient Egypt, and World War II, and his fourth wife, Mokhiniso Smith, was by his side when he died.

His cause of death is still unknown.

Wilbur Smith, a global bestselling author, died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side, according to a statement from his publisher Bonnier Books UK.

“Wilbur Smith’s novels have captivated readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in over thirty languages,” the statement continued.

The author’s works include ‘When The Lion Feeds,’ ‘River God,’ ‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘Warlock,’ and ‘The Seventh Scroll,’ among many others.

Wilbur Smith had a sizable net worth and was regarded as one of the most successful authors of all time. His books have been translated into numerous languages and adapted into successful films such as “Mountain of Diamonds,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Gold,” and “Dark of the Sun.”

According to Idol Net Worth, Wilbur Smith has a net worth of around $100 million.

The author kept a low profile in his personal life and was rarely seen indulging in luxury and extravagance.

He became a well-known conservationist in the Seychelles, where he ran his own game reserve.

Smith had a pilot’s license and was also a certified scuba diver.

Smith had four wives, the fourth of whom, Mokhiniso ‘Niso’ Smith, stayed by his side until the end.

He married Anne Rennie, a secretary at a Salisbury Rhodesian Presbyterian Church, on July 5, 1957, and they had two children before divorcing in 1962.

Smith married his Jewel Slаbbаrt on August 28, 1964, after meeting at a party in Sаlisbury.

Their marriage ended in divorce, despite the fact that they had a child together.

