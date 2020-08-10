Wild giant panda images captured in ecological corridor in SW China

CHENGDU, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Images of the giant panda living in the wild were captured by infrared cameras along the ecological corridor in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, said the Giant Panda National Park Administration Monday.

The images were captured along the Tudiling giant panda corridor in the Mao County in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8 respectively.

It is the first time a giant panda in the wild has been spotted by infrared cameras along the ecological corridor since China started building such passages for the mammal in 2002.

Ecological corridors connect fragmented habitats of giant pandas so as to promote gene flow among the wild population. The Mao County section of the giant panda national park covers an area of 102,493 hectares. A total of 120 infrared cameras have been installed. Enditem