Wilder vs Fury II undercard: Every fight before Las Vegas rematch

Deontay Wilder goes head-to-head with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas tonight – which will come after a stacked undercard at the MGM Grand Arena.

The Bronze Bomber is putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Fury for a second time, almost 15 months on from their controversial split-decision draw out in Los Angeles.

Fury produced a boxing masterclass at the Staples Center, before rising from the canvas in dramatic fashion late on, only for the judges to rule the contest a split-decision draw.

Now they are poised to settle their differences once and for all in Sin City this evening.

And ahead of the pivotal rematch, Starsport run you through who will be in action on the undercard.

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington – IBF heavyweight eliminator

In the chief support bout of the evening, former IBF heavyweight champion Martin locks horns with Washington in a bid to become mandatory challenger for his old strap.

Martin is a familiar face among British fans, who watched Anthony Joshua knock him out inside two rounds to become world heavyweight champion in 2016.

The American will have his work cut out against Washington, nevertheless, who shared the ring with Wilder back in 2017.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Tupas Santisima – WBO super bantamweight title

Navarrete is putting his WBO super bantamweight title on the line against Filipino Santisima and is expected to retain it in style.

The Mexican, who became champion by recording two wins over Isaac Dogboe, is an overwhelming favourite to come out on top.

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis – junior middleweight contest

Both 154 pounders are unbeaten heading into this intriguing clash, but Fundora will enjoy an astonishing height advantage.

The 22-year-old stands at an incredible 6ft 5½in, meaning he will tower over 5ft 10in Lewis.

Other undercard bouts

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan – super lightweight contest

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina – welterweight contest

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs – lightweight contest

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway – super featherweight contest

Vito Mielnicki Jr v. Corey Champion – welterweight contest

Isaac Lowe bt. Alberto Guevara – unanimous decision