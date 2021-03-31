Wildfires burn 16,351 hectares of land in Mongolia so far this year

ULAN BATOR, March 31 (Xinhua) — A total of four wildfires have been reported across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, which have destroyed 16,351 hectares of forest and grassland, the country’s National Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

The wildfires were recorded in three provinces of the country, namely Bulgan in the north, and Dornod and Sukhbaatar in the east, the emergency agency said in a statement.

People’s carelessness was the main cause of the wildfires, the agency said, warning the public not to make open fires or throw cigarette butts on the ground amid current dry conditions. Enditem