Wildfires continue to burn across California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Huge wildfires continued to wreak havoc on Saturday across the U.S. state of California, with more than 1 million acre (4 billion square meters) of land set ablaze and tens of thousands fleeing home.

The latest flare-ups were caused by several thousand lightning strikes in recent days. CalFire, the state’s fire department, said on Twitter that people should brace for more lightning till Tuesday and make evacuation plans.

According to local authorities, at least five deaths were linked to the wildfires that are believed to be the “largest ever.”

So far, nearly 14,000 firefighters were dispatched on spot. However, officials warned that their efforts could be hindered by warm, dry weather and more anticipated lightning.

By Friday, the firefighters on the line began to get aid from 10 states on the ground and in the air, including big aircraft from military. Enditem