Wildfires in Superior and Boulder Counties have destroyed 1,000 homes, according to a map showing 6,000 acres of destruction.

Despite the extensive structural damage, no fatalities have been reported.

As the flames quickly ripped through communities in Boulder County, two towns were forced to evacuate entirely.

“Multiple reports of power lines down, transformers blowing, and other issues,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The downedsparking lines have caused several small grass fires,” the statement continued.

According to reports, seven wildfires broke out in the Boulder area on Thursday, driven by strong winds gusting over 50 mph, according to Wildfire Today.

According to Fox31KDVR, the town of Superior has been evacuated, and some Boulder neighborhoods in Louisville have followed suit.

The National Weather Service in DenverBoulder tweeted that the fires have created a life-threatening situation in the Superior and Louisville areas, urging people to “gather more information and please be prepared to evacuate immediately” due to the “fast-moving fires.”

One wind gust was recorded at 110 miles per hour, according to the Denver Channel, and there are multiple fires burning in the area.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Superior, Colorado fire evacuation liveblog…

Approximately 1,000 homes were destroyed in Boulder County.

The wildfires may have destroyed 1,000 homes, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

He expects to learn of at least 500 homes that have been destroyed, he said.

Damage to 6,000 acres

After being pushed into neighborhoods by strong winds on Thursday, the Marshall fire quickly destroyed an estimated 6,000 acres.

Hundreds of structures were destroyed in the fire in Boulder County.

Victims of burns are treated at a local hospital.

According to Kelli Christensen of UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, at least six burn victims are being treated on Thursday.

Several structures in the Louisville and Superior, Colorado areas have reportedly been damaged by the fire.

No fatalities is a “miracle,” according to the governor.

After a fire ripped through Boulder County on Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said it was a miracle there were no deaths or missing persons reports during a press conference on Friday.

“If it holds up that there was no loss of life, we might have our very own New Year’s miracle on our hands,” Governor Polis said.

“When you see the devastation, it’s unbelievable that we don’t have a list of a hundred missing persons,” said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

“I’m hoping for a miracle,” says the narrator.

Is the fire damage significant?

As the fire has grown more intense throughout the day, state officials now estimate that at least 600 homes have been destroyed…

This video was taken by BPD Patrol Officers in Superior…E of US-36…this afternoon. Our thoughts are with our neighbors tonight who lost their homes and businesses. We continue to assist our law enforcement and fire partners as necessary. #MarshallFire#MiddleForkFirepic.twitter.com/ceydZAAfEM — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

So many heartbreaking stories from the tragic wildfires ravaging Colorado. This is CU’s inside linebackers coach.🙏 https://t.co/kU2bLqR7E1 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2021