Wildlife is like family to the residents of a Kenyan village.

Wildlife is like family to the inhabitants of a Kenyan village.

The Maasai village in East Africa is a unique example of human, cattle, and wild animal coexistence.

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is one of the world’s most populous cities.

Residents of Olboma manyatta, a traditional Maasai village on the outskirts of the Maasai Mara National Reserve in southwestern Kenya, lead a unique existence, living side by side with the African savannah’s wild animals.

The reserve is home to a diverse range of animals, including lions, leopards, hyenas, cheetahs, wildebeest, zebras, elephants, and hippos, among others.

The villagers are Maasai, who live in manyattas, which are traditionally made up of 48 houses and a cattle enclosure.

Houses are built with sticks and branches and plastered with a strong mixture of mud and cow dung on the walls, floor, and roof.

Both men and women wear checkered blankets and are adorned with ethnic beaded jewelry.

Cattle grazing under the watchful eyes of their owners can be seen just a stone’s throw from the manyatta.

The locals graze their animals in fields where wild animals also roam, which is unusual.

Like a member of the family

The main reason for this unique setup is that indigenous landowners banded together to donate land to wildlife in order to protect their habitat.

According to Kaasale Kijoolu, 52, the community’s 1,200 landowners decided to donate 6 acres of land to wildlife for the conservation of the area’s wildlife ecosystem, an idea that would benefit the community in the long run.

The Mara Siana conservancy was born as a result of this, a nascent community conservancy with full support from all 1,200 landowners, including 150 widows, for conservation.

“As women, we attract a lot of tourists because this is a conservancy,” Kijoolu said.

“They come not only to see the wild animals, but also to buy our ornaments and beadwork and to see how we live in our village,” says the guide.

This is a win-win situation for both the tourists and ourselves.”

Poaching was rampant before the conservancy was established in late 2015, according to Abraham Sakoi, a tour guide in Mara Siana.

“Elephants are killed for their tusks, and rhinos are killed for their horns,” he said.

“The poaching only stopped after we banded together and established the conservancy.”

