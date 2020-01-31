Wildly incorrect bushfire guide used on American TV makes it seem like ‘all of Australia is on fire’

Misleading maps and pictures showing all of Australia on fire are wreaking havoc on the country’s embattled tourism industry.

Viral images on social media have been shared across the globe, spreading disinformation about the crisis and putting off thousands of prospective tourists.

One in 13 Australian jobs are in the industry, which is now facing ‘the biggest challenge in living memory’.

Many graphics are misleading, with one viral image even claiming the fires were wall-to-wall from the northern tip of Queensland all the way down to Melbourne.

The maps, which have aired on prime time TV news bulletins in America, are now having a serious effect on tourism, Tourism Australia said.

In the incorrect images, some of which were shared with millions of people by A-list celebrities, the entire east coast is aflame.

But top Queensland tourist destinations including Brisbane, Cairns, the Whitsundays, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast were not impacted by the fires.

‘This coverage has led to the incorrect view that all of Australia is on fire,’ Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said.

‘Many, many of our communities rely on tourism. It is their lifeblood and we are seeing areas unaffected by the bushfires having a real downturn in visitors.’

‘We aren’t sugar-coating that the bushfires were devastating and tragic, but the problem now is to give would-be visitors to Australia the right information that most of Australia is unaffected by fires.

‘To remind them that we have incredible experiences and they should feel confident that they can still come and visit and it is safe.’

In NSW, while the Blue Mountains suffered huge losses – much of the area is still open for business.

The Hunter Valley and Sydney were not impacted.

Chris Barns, of the Kangaroo Sanctuary in the Northern Territory, said: ‘Australia has gone through a real tough time.

‘A lot of people are not aware of how big Australia is, there are vast amounts of the country that are totally untouched by the bushfires.

‘If you’re thinking of coming to Australia, there’s actually no better time than now. We need your support.’

Likewise, tour operators on Kangaroo Island are insisting that while much was lost, at least 50 per cent of the island is as glorious as ever before.

Travel companies the world over have seen in drop in bookings for holidays in Australia since the fires began in October.

The real state of the Australian bushfire crisis can be in Google’s bespoke crisis map, which shows the fires burning in live time.

On Wednesday afternoon, all fires in NSW were burning at advice level – the lowest danger rating – which is shown in blue.

The highest level, emergency warning, is shown in red, with all fires are carefully monitored by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

Last weekend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged $76 million for an inititial tourism recovery package to protect jobs, small businesses and local economies.

Mr Morrison said the government was throwing its support behind the country’s $152 billion tourism industry, and hoped to it recover after a devastating blow from unprecedented bushfires.

‘Australian tourism is facing its biggest challenge in living memory,’ he said.

‘One in thirteen Australian jobs rely on tourism and hospitality so our $76 million investment is an urgent injection to help all those hotels, restaurants and cafes and tour operators get back on their feet.

‘This is make or break for many businesses and tourist hot spots and not just in those areas directly hit by the bushfires.

‘This is about getting more visitors to help keep local businesses alive and protect local jobs right across the country and especially in those areas so directly devastated such as Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills, the Blue Mountains and right along the NSW Coast and East Gippsland in Victoria.’