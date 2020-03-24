Wilko Accused of Brutal Attack on Staff Sick Pay Options

Management at Wilko are not doing anything likely to get staff back onside, as it’s preparing to introduce new rules on sick pay that have made the workers’ union even angrier than union people usually are anyway.

The odd new rule seems to be trying to limit staff being off sick for recurring problems, as the union says workers will no longer receive sick pay “after the first occasion of sickness.” Staff are therefore only allowed one spell off sick per year, which would be totally fine in a world where sickness is controlled and illnesses allocated by swabs at the local GP like some sort of national service, but won’t really work in the real world. Especially not when it looks like we’re all about to be forced into having one Occasion of Sickness thanks to the spread of the dread coronavirus.

The union says the rules will encourage some to come into work while sick and push others into poverty, as they won’t get paid for their second bout of sickness, and added: “…members are furious that Wilko would turn on its dedicated workforce and slash company sick pay. What has Wilko become? Picking a fight with your workforce by imposing draconian cuts to sick pay is no way for a modern employer to act.” [GMB]