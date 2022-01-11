Wilko store closures in 2022: a complete list of locations and reasons for closure

The GMB union described the closures as “another nail in the coffin of the high street,” warning that hundreds of jobs may be jeopardized.

Wilko has stated that 15 of its stores will close this year.

The move is part of the retailer’s “long-term growth strategy,” according to the company.

It was part of a review prompted by the expiration of several leases.

The GMB union, on the other hand, called the closures “another nail in the coffin of the high street,” warning that hundreds of jobs could be jeopardized.

Wilko currently has 414 stores in the UK, with 15 of them set to close:

There are 11 Wilko stores within a five-mile radius of the stores that are set to close.

“Our history of serving our customers and communities dates back to 1930,” Wilko CEO Jerome Saint-Marc said, “but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.”

“As a company, we’re evolving, which includes negotiating better terms with landlords as well as considering new locations and store formats.”

We’ll keep working together to improve our business and ensure the future of our over 16,000 employees.

“We’ll do everything we can to help our affected employees, who will be offered any open positions in nearby stores,” says the company.

“We apologize to the communities where stores are closing, but we will continue to provide everything they need in nearby stores or on wilko.com,” says the company.

“These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them,” said Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer.

“This is yet another nail in the coffin for the high street, and GMB is urging councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.”

“No one wants empty high streets and shopping malls, but with 400 stores closing every week, this is unavoidable unless the costs of premises can be reduced.”

GMB will now meet with members of Wilko to discuss our next steps.”

Which Wilko stores are closing? Full list of 2022 store closures and why they are shutting