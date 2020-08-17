Will ‘Aquaman 2’ Feature Horror Elements? Here’s What James Wan Said

James Wan, who will be directing the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster movie “Aquaman,” recently revealed that the second movie in the franchise will feature some elements of horror just like the original film.

Wan’s entry to the DC Extended Universe was met with a lot of praises. The movie turned out to be a financial success at the box office and was praised by the critics as well. The first movie featured a trench sequence in which the titular character and Mera are attacked by terrifying sea creatures while searching for the trident.

Recently, DC Comics shared an audio recording on its official Twitter handle in which the “Conjuring” filmmaker could be heard answering a fan’s inquiry about the horror content in the upcoming film, Screen Rant reported.

Wan admitted that “Aquaman 2” will surely have some horror elements. He also mentioned the trench sequence in the first movie as an example.

“I would say yes. Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one,” Wan could be heard saying in the clip.

The “Insidious” helmer also noted that horror is a “big part” of who he is and it comes “naturally” to him. He also noted that having terrifying moments in a movie like “Aquaman” is obvious because the underwater world can be “very scary.”

“I think it is something that is a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films. And especially a movie like ‘Aquaman,’ you know where the story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary,” Screen Rant quoted Wan, as saying.

Wan will be hosting a panel at the upcoming DC FanDome event with Patrick Wilson, who plays the role of King Orb in the franchise. The duo will be talking about the production of the movie during the panel.

Released in 2018, the first “Aquaman” film chronicles the journey of a half-human, half-Atlantean named Arthur (played by Jason Momoa), who goes on a quest to retrieve the Trident of Atlan and protect the water world.

The movie earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and became the first DCEU movie to achieve the feat.

The cast of the first film also included Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, and Dolph Lundgren.