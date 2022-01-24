Will cryptocurrency recover? The Bitcoin price crash is explained, as well as what experts have to say about the cryptocurrency’s future.

Both crypto and the stock market have been affected by rising inflation and the global spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

On Monday, the cryptocurrency market plummeted even further, with Bitcoin dropping below (dollar)33,500.

Over the last four days, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost nearly a quarter of its value, and other coins have experienced similar losses.

After losing more than 12% of its value in the previous 24 hours, Ethereum has dropped below (dollar)2,200.

Cardano is now trading for less than a dollar, XRP is trading for less than a dollar, and Shiba Inu is trading for less than a dollar.

The decline of cryptocurrency is due to a number of factors.

The Russian central bank has proposed a ban on cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency exchanges, while the United Kingdom is restricting cryptoasset advertising.

“Cryptoassets can provide exciting new opportunities, offering people new ways to transact and invest,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak, “but it’s critical that consumers aren’t sold products with misleading claims.”

“We are ensuring consumer protection while also promoting cryptoasset market innovation.”

“One of the bullish drivers for crypto over the last two years has been the surplus of pandemic-related fiscal and monetary stimulus globally, and much of that is coming to an end,” David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase, said.

Many experts believe that the crypto bear market will persist in the near future.

When looking at the big picture, however, there is still reason to be optimistic.

“We don’t think it’s a bad thing if market volatility takes some of the air out of the more speculative corners of the market,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, told Bloomberg.

In 2022, according to Guido Buehler, CEO of Swiss digital asset bank Seba, a new all-time high may be possible.

He told Forbes, “Our internal valuation models indicate a price right now between (dollar)50,000 and (dollar)75,000.”

“I’m confident we’ll see that level.”

“It’s always a question of timing.”

People invest at their own risk, and British financial authorities do not regulate cryptocurrencies.

All cryptocurrency investments are risky, but meme coins like Shiba Inu are especially so, and you should be aware of this.

