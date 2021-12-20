Will it snow on Christmas Day 2021? Odds on where it will snow and the latest UK weather forecast

Will it be a white Christmas in 2021? The latest UK weather forecast and odds on where it will snow on Christmas Day 2021

With the possibility of snow in some parts of the UK, a white Christmas appears to be on the cards.

Even if Covid restrictions force a change of plans, Christmas is coming, and a dusting of snow would certainly make it extra special.

For some people, a white Christmas appears to be on the cards – here’s everything you need to know, as well as the most up-to-date UK weather forecast for the big day.

“Since 1960, around half of the years have seen at least 5% of the network record snow falling on Christmas Day,” according to the Met Office.

“This means that more than half of all Christmas Days will most likely be a ‘white Christmas.'”

“The Dickensian scene of widespread snow on the ground on Christmas Day, on the other hand, is much rarer.”

Since 1960, there have only been four instances of widespread snowfall (where more than 40% of UK stations reported snow on the ground at 9 a.m.) – in 1981, 1995, 2009, and 2010.”

The last time the UK experienced a widespread white Christmas was in 2010, when the most snowfall on Christmas was ever recorded.

Snow was found on the ground at 83% of stations, and snow or sleet fell at 19% of stations, according to the Met Office.

It’s entirely possible in some places.

According to the Met Office, snow could fall in northern parts of the UK as temperatures drop into bitterly cold and unsettled conditions.

As the 25th of December approaches, other parts of the country will experience cold and sunny weather.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the Christmas period,” said Met Office Expert Meteorologist Dan Rudman.

Over the next few days, it’ll get (hashtag)colder, but how long will the cold theme last in the run-up to (hashtag)Christmas?????????????

Take a look at the week’s forecast below???? pic.twitter.come9Jp59JEqG

“While wintry conditions are a distinct possibility for many areas, other outcomes are still possible, such as warmer air moving across the UK, bringing widespread rain and any potential snow being limited to higher ground and the far north.”

However, as Christmas Day approaches, there is a growing likelihood that the high will be reached.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Will it be a white Christmas? Odds on where it will snow on Christmas Day 2021 and latest UK weather forecast