Will Maya Rudolph Return To ‘SNL’ As Kamala Harris?

Joe Biden’s announcement that Kamala Harris will run as Vice President wasn’t just a big deal for the political news junkies. “Saturday Night Live” fans were immediately excited that Maya Rudolph could return to the NBC sketch comedy show, and it seems like Rudolph is just as pleased.

Rudolph happened to be participating in Entertainment Weekly’s virtual roundtable for Emmy nominees. She is up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for, you guessed it, her portrayal of the now Vice Presidential candidate.

“I’m as surprised as you are, guys. That’s spicy,” she told EW.

Though plans are not confirmed, it sounds like the “Wine Country” star would be happy to return to “SNL,” though she does have some travel concerns.

“I love going to the show, any excuse I can get, I love,” she admitted. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out, I’m sure Lorne [Michaels, executive producer] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

“SNL” brought Rudolph, who was a cast member from 2000-2007, back last year to portray Harris in the democratic primary sketches. For her part, Harris seemed pleased with the satire.

“I grew up watching ‘Saturday Night Live,’ so the thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was just—I was a bit overwhelmed,” she said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last year. “But I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on ‘SNL.’”

Harris got plenty of love from the stars after her VP nomination. Taylor Swift tweeted a simple “YES” while Mark Ruffalo tweeted, “This works too! Let’s get this party started!” Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling shared a heartfelt congratulatory message.

“Saturday Night Live” does not have a return date, but if the lockdown continues, viewers may see more “SNL At Home” on NBC in the fall.