Will Nicola Sturgeon introduce a Referendum Bill in 2022 to allow Scots to vote on independence?

Will Nicola Sturgeon introduce a Referendum Bill in 2022?

If all goes well, the spring will be dominated by the build-up to Scotland’s local elections, which will take place on May 5th.

The Covid pandemic, an election, and the fight for Scottish independence are expected to dominate public life in Scotland in 2022, as they did in 2021.

Because of the Omicron variant’s appearance, it’s almost certain that Covid will be on everyone’s mind until the spring, with tighter restrictions on big events and going out likely to last months.

Of course, as the events of 2021 demonstrated, the end of this most recent wave of infections does not imply the end of the pandemic.

If all goes according to plan, the spring will be dominated by the build-up to the local elections, which will take place across Scotland on May 5th.

People will be able to vote on how their local council handled the pandemic and other issues, with all 1,219 seats up for grabs across the country’s 32 local governments.

The topic of council tax will be a hot topic.

With the Scottish Government’s draft Budget lifting the annual cap on increases, some local authorities may choose to raise household bills in April.

The increases are unlikely to be significant, however, because the councillors in charge will be looking to win re-election for the next five years.

The battle for Glasgow, which the SNP won at the last election in 2017, wresting control from Labour, which had ruled continuously since 1980, will be one of the most interesting electoral battles.

Since then, the SNP administration has faced criticism over issues such as street cleanliness and resulting rat infestations, as well as the slow reopening of libraries following the Covid lockdowns.

Eva Bolander, an SNP councillor who rose to become Glasgow’s Lord Provost, was forced to resign in 2019 after it was revealed that she had claimed 23 pairs of shoes on her expenses.

It’s unclear whether Glaswegians will vote the SNP out of power after just one term, or if the “incumbent factor” of providing continuity in a time of national crisis will help the party.

,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Scottish independence: Will Nicola Sturgeon bring forward a Referendum Bill in 2022?