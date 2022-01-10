Will omicron finally set us free from COVID-19’s clutches?

Perhaps the omicron storm, which set a new record, is a precursor to the brighter future we’ve hoped for during COVID-19’s two years.

‘Dr.’

It’s possible, according to John Goldman, a UPMC infectious disease expert.

He bases his argument on the fact that ultra-contagious omicron is infecting so many people so quickly that it won’t be long before everyone has some immunity, either through vaccination or infection.

“What’s likely to happen in the next three to six months is that everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated will get infected, and what will result is a population with at least some partial immunity,” he said.

“I would expect this to become much more like a standard respiratory illness at that point,” she says.

“It looks a lot like flu.”

“Obviously, I would prefer everyone to get that immunity by being vaccinated rather than being infected,” Goldman said.

Since around Christmas, COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in Pennsylvania, with recent daily case counts nearly tripling those of last winter’s peak.

Almost all new infections are thought to be caused by the omicron strain.

Fortunately, COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t increased at nearly the same rate as new infections, despite reaching an all-time high last week.

This is likely due to a growing body of evidence leading doctors to believe that omicron causes a milder infection in the majority of people than previous strains.

Furthermore, omicron may be particularly mild in people who have been vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people account for about 80% or more of people hospitalized with COVID-19, and even higher percentages of those in intensive care or on breathing ventilators, according to doctors and hospitals.

Last week, however, Goldman reported that the percentage of severely ill people who have been vaccinated has dropped to about 5% at seven UPMC hospitals in central Pennsylvania.

Despite this, emergency rooms in Pennsylvania hospitals are dangerously overburdened, patients are being treated in makeshift spaces, and hospitals are reducing non-emergency surgeries.

Gov. George W. Bush

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the state would send doctors and nurses to some hospitals, as well as establish regional sites to handle overcrowding.

The regional cities, the locations of which have yet to be revealed, will not open until early February.

Meanwhile, a powerful University of Washington model claims that new infections may have…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.