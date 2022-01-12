Will Prince Andrew have to appear in court – and five other questions – as he faces a sex assault trial?

Will Prince Andrew be forced to appear in court – and five other concerns – as he faces a sex assault trial?

After his lawyers failed to have his rape accuser’s case dismissed, Prince Andrew will face his accuser in court, but how the saga will now unfold is unclear.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a 61-year-old woman, has accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her three times as a teenager.

His lawyer argued earlier this month that the case should be dismissed because Ms Giuffre signed a confidential settlement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, waiving her right to sue the royal.

“For the foregoing reasons, defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint or for a more definite statement is denied in all respects,” Judge Lewis A Kaplan wrote.

“Given the court’s limited task of ruling on this motion, nothing in this opinion or previously in these proceedings should be construed as indicating a view on the truth of the charges or countercharges, or on the parties’ intentions in entering into the 2009 Agreement.”

Ms Giuffre, now 38, claims she was trafficked to Andrew by paedophile Epstein when she was 17 years old and considered a minor under US law.

Between 1999 and 2002, she claims she was compelled to have sex with Andrew three times: in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

The duke vehemently denies all charges leveled against him, claiming he has no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

“We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said today.

He cannot be forced to travel to the United States and thus to court in person because the lawsuit is a civil one rather than a criminal one.

If the hearing is held, it is unclear whether Andrew will testify in person, via video link, or opt out.

There has already been speculation that the duke might be persuaded to reach an agreement with his accuser in order to avoid a trial.

He could face a trial in which he could be forced to give a deposition in front of a US court, as well as a parade of witnesses to testify against him.

It would be the royal family’s latest and most serious embarrassment in the case.

Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit is the first time Andrew has been sued for her allegations, which she made public in 2011.

