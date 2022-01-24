Will Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict is being explained as fears grow that Putin might install a puppet government in Ukraine.

Will Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict is being explained as fears grow that Putin may install a puppet government in Ukraine.

As leaders prepare for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, tensions are rising.

Fears that Russia will invade Ukraine in the coming weeks have grown after the country increased its military presence on the Ukrainian border and demanded a series of security guarantees from the West, including an end to Nato expansion.

Nato has refused to provide these assurances, instead announcing on Monday that it had put forces on alert and was bolstering eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

As the EU meets on Monday, the US will send weapons to Ukraine, and the EU will promise “never seen before” economic sanctions.

Russia has denied any plans for an invasion, but has stated that if the US deploys more troops in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, it will “respond appropriately.”

The United Kingdom has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Kremlin figure as Ukraine’s president, which Moscow denies.

Here’s what you need to know about the ongoing conflict as tensions rise.

This is something that world leaders are preparing for.

Despite denying plans to invade Ukraine, Russia is thought to have over 100,000 troops stationed along its borders, and its navy announced last week that it would conduct a series of exercises involving fleets from four seas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said intelligence was “pretty gloomy on this point” when asked if he thought an invasion was imminent.

“I don’t think it’s by any means inevitable now,” he said, repeating Russia’s warnings that invading Ukraine would be “a painful, violent, and bloody business.”

“Do I think he’ll test the West? Test the United States and Nato as significantly as he can?” asked US President Joe Biden last week when asked about Mr Putin’s intentions.

“Yes, I believe he will, but I believe he will pay a high price for it.”

He’s never faced sanctions like the ones I promised if he moves.”

“Any Russian military forces moving across the Ukrainian border is a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Russia has asked the West for security guarantees, including the withdrawal of Nato forces from Syria.

