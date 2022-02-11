Will Russia invade Ukraine? The current situation is explained, as well as why Putin might want to invade Ukraine.

Will Russia invade Ukraine? The current situation is explained, as well as why Putin might want to invade.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising, with US President Barack Obama warning that “things could go crazy quickly.”

Near the Ukrainian border, an estimated 130,000 Russian troops have gathered, while Vladimir Putin’s forces participate in joint military drills with Belarus.

The Russian President has denied any plans to invade, but he is standing firm in his demand that Ukraine be denied membership in Nato.

Here’s how the current situation looks as invasion fears grow, as well as the context for the current tensions.

When Joe Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately on Friday, he gave an indication of how serious the situation has become.

The US President reiterated that he would not send troops to the country under any circumstances, even to save Americans in the event of a Russian invasion.

“American citizens must leave now,” he told NBC News.

We’re up against one of the world’s largest armies.

It’s a completely different situation, and things could quickly spiral out of control.”

“That’s a world war,” Biden continued.

We’re in a completely different world when Americans and Russians start shooting each other.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia might invade Ukraine during the current Winter Olympics in Beijing, but he did not elaborate on why the US should leave.

” Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces approaching the Ukrainian border,” he said.

“We’re in a period where an invasion could happen at any time, including during the Olympics,” says the author.

Following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that Britain will judge Russia’s assurances that it will not invade Ukraine “on the evidence.”

“Right now, there are over 130,000 troops stationed at readiness or exercising – plus warplanes and ships into the Black Sea – on Ukraine’s borders, and that is not normal,” he said.

“Because it goes beyond ordinary exercise, we’ll make a decision.”

