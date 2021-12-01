Will schools be forced to close early? Will online learning resume following the Omicron variant tests in UK classrooms?

Will schools be forced to close early? Will online learning be reinstated following the Omicron variant tests in UK classrooms?

The government will keep schools open unless it has “absolutely no choice” but to close them, according to the education minister.

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads across the United Kingdom, two schools in England have been tested.

It has sparked fears that classrooms will be closed early for the holidays, forcing students to return to remote learning.

The strain has an unusually high number of mutations, raising fears that it will become more transmissible and vaccine resistant.

Scientists, on the other hand, have stated that it is still too early to tell.

The government has reinstated face mask requirements and strengthened travel regulations, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid insists that social distancing and work-from-home rules are “nowhere near” being reinstated.

In response to the Omicron variant, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stated that closing schools will be the last resort.

He promised to “continue to put children’s and young people’s education and wellbeing first, ensuring that education and childcare settings are as safe as possible and that children continue to benefit from classroom teaching.”

“Keep schools open – do all the necessary things, like face masks in communal areas to protect the education in the classroom,” he said, adding that schools should continue to organize Christmas events such as nativity plays.

In communal areas outside of the classroom, face masks are required for all staff and students in grades 7 and up.

Corridors and areas such as assembly halls fall under this category.

Masks are not required for students in grades below Year 7.

Regardless of age or vaccination status, any close contact of a suspected Omicron case is now required to self-isolate for 10 days.

If the variant spreads further, entire classrooms could be sent home in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Contact tracing is not expected of schools.

Positive cases will be detected by NHS Test and Trace.

“We are working with education and childcare settings to enhance safety measures where needed,” said the Education Secretary, “including introducing 10-day isolation for close contacts of suspected Omicron cases.”

According to the new guidance, schools “will want to.”

