Will self-isolation be reduced to five days? Why might Covid’s rules change, and how long should you self-isolate right now?

Will self-isolation be reduced to five days? Why might Covid’s rules change, and how long should you self-isolate now?

The government is rumored to be considering changing the rules, while health officials warn that the spread of Omicron has put essential services under strain.

Self-isolation for people who test positive for coronavirus is currently set at seven days, but there is debate about whether it should be reduced to five days.

It comes as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has put enormous strain on the NHS, public services, and businesses due to Covid-related staff absences.

The government announced new guidelines in December, reducing the period of self-isolation for people who have tested positive for coronavirus from ten to seven days.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi became the first Cabinet minister to support reducing the self-isolation period to five days last week, stating that it would be “helpful.”

People who have been fully vaccinated (two doses) and test positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for seven days, with two negative lateral flow tests taken 24 hours apart on days six and seven.

Those who leave self-isolation on or after day seven should limit close contact with others in confined or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home, and avoid anyone who is at a higher risk of severe illness if infected with Covid-19.

If they test positive or are in close contact with someone who has the virus, those who have not received two doses of the vaccine must still isolate for 10 days.

Ministers do not intend to reduce the self-isolation period to five days, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

At the weekend, however, there appeared to be some progress on the issue.

Mr Zahawi said in an interview with the Sunday Times that he would support a reduction in the isolation period.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said they want to review it, so we’ll stick to seven days,” he said. “However, if they review it and say they’ll reduce it to five days, that’s even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”

However, when he appeared on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, he appeared to backtrack.

“We have to be careful whether we move, because what we could end up with is actually a perverse incentive,” he said, warning of the risks of cutting the isolation period by another two days.

