Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbach, and Olivia Coleman are among our Golden Globe winners predictions for this year.

For ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Jane Campion is expected to win Best Director.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards are approaching quickly – on Monday, January 10th, to be exact!

With the big day finally approaching, movie fans from all over the world have been speculating on who might be in the running for this year’s prize.

The odds on this year’s most likely winners were released today by UK bookmaker William Hill, ahead of the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton.

Snoop Dogg and Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), announced this year’s big-screen nominations in December.

Despite the star-studded lineup of film and television nominations, this year’s festivities will be a little different than last year’s.

Jane Campion leads the pack for Best Director with a 4-9 win for her genre-bending feature film ‘The Power of the Dog,’ which marks the end of a 10-year hiatus from filmmaking.

The psychological thriller starring Benedict Cumberbach and Kirsten Dunst is also the second favorite to win Best Motion Picture Drama, with a 5-4 odds.

Kenneth Brannagh’s semi-autobiographical film ‘Belfast,’ which is in the lead at 11-10 for Best Motion Picture Drama and 5-2 for Best Director, is another favorite across categories.

Following that is Steven Spielberg (9-1) for ‘West Side Story.’

Will Smith is the frontrunner for best drama film actor for his title role in ‘King Richard,’ an autobiographical drama about professional tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ coaching journey.

The film is also 9-2 to win Best Picture, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

In the same category, Benedict Cumberbatch is the second favorite at 21-10 for his role in ‘The Power of the Dog,’ followed by Denzel Washington, who is 11-1 for his role in the A24 production of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’

Kristen Stewart (4-9) is a strong contender for best actress for her portrayal of Lady Diana in ‘Spencer,’ followed by Olivia Colman (11-2) for her performance in ‘The Lost Daughter.’

For ‘Being The Ricardos,’ Nicole Kidman is the third favorite at 6-1.

There has been plenty of fantastic television on our screens over the past year, so the Golden Globes aren’t just for movies.

