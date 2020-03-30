Will the bac take place? “For now, we act as if”

Baccalaureat ? “For now, we act as if nothing had happened”. For high school students in Terminale, to the stress of confinement and working at a distance, is added that of the exam in June. Except that this year, no one knows yet if it can be organized.

“Yes the bac must take place, it is very important that we can guarantee to all the students of Terminale that they are not injured compared to the following generations and to the preceding generations”, assured Wednesday to BFM TV the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer.

But, due to the epidemic of coronavirus and high schools closed since March 16 for an indefinite period, it is now likely that it will not be held on the scheduled dates or in its usual form. “We will certainly have to make adjustments,” acknowledged the minister.

Different scenarios are currently being discussed with the trade unions to reach a “consensual” solution within ten days.

Several options are on the table: if classes resumed on May 4, as Jean-Michel Blanquer hopes, the exam could probably take place “identically”, but rather at the end of June, and not from 17 as expected.

In the most pessimistic scenario, the lycées would remain closed and the continuous assessment marks for the year could be used to validate or not the exam.

“A return in progress after mid-May would make it almost impossible to organize a” classic “test,” said Philippe Vincent, the general secretary of SNPDEN, the first union of school leaders.

According to him, one of the options retained could be the maintenance of a single written test at the end of the year. But not the philosophy, “too heavy” to be preserved.

In any case, the choice of scenario can only be made according to the dates of recovery, which no one knows.

Despite everything, “the minister must quickly speak on the subject to remove pressure from students and teachers,” said Claire Guéville, national secretary responsible for the school at Snes-FSU, the first secondary school union.

– “A lot of uncertainty” –

“He must make it clear that distance courses cannot replace high school courses, that the program must necessarily be reduced.” Because for the moment, “the teachers are tempted to advance at any cost, which will leave a certain number of students on the floor,” she feared.

In the absence of directives, most teachers continue the program. “We act as if we were in class, I send my students all the necessary documents by email, for now we say that there will be the bac at the end of the year”, testifies Marjorie Alaphilippe, history-geography teacher in Châtellerault (Vienne).

Despite the confinement at home, the students also try to maintain a semblance of normalcy: “We continue to learn new chapters, we act as if nothing had happened,” says Adèle, in Terminale S, at Versailles. But the situation, completely new, generates an additional stress: “We do not know very well how it will end. If for example, only the marks of the continuous control are taken into account, that could serve the pupils of certain high schools like mine, rather severe in the notation, “she fears.

“There are a lot of worries, uncertainties”, underlines for his part Mathieu Devlaminck, in Terminale ES in Arras and vice-president of the high school student union UNL. The bac, “it’s a bit of the subject of the moment, with a lot of rumors running about continuous monitoring, the calendar …”, he describes. “For now, the students are pretending that everything is normal, but we know very well that the bac may be outright canceled at the end.”

And if many young people are enthusiastic about the idea of ​​replacing it with continuous monitoring, it would be “a false good idea” according to him, because “it would create a local and unequal bac”.