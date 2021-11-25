Will the Netherlands be put on lockdown? How the rising number of Covid cases in Amsterdam may force new restrictions.

Will the Netherlands be put on lockdown? How the rising number of Covid cases in Amsterdam could lead to new restrictions.

On November 12, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown, which sparked widespread outrage.

In the Netherlands, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise, prompting the government to impose restrictions, which have been met with violent protests.

In the Netherlands, the seven-day infection rate is now 904 per 100,000 people, and it is rising.

According to government data, hospital admissions increased by 19% in the last week, while the number of people admitted to intensive care units increased by 26%.

On November 12, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown, causing widespread outrage and unrest across the country.

In The Hague, police used water cannons to disperse protesters.

However, as the situation worsens, restrictions may be tightened even more – here’s everything you need to know about the Netherlands’ lockdown rules.

In the Netherlands, you’ll need a Covid pass to enter certain establishments like bars, restaurants, and museums.

It works with vaccination proof, as well as proof of a negative test or recovery from the virus.

In areas where a Covid pass is not required, 1.5m social distancing has been reinstated.

It is also recommended that people work from home if at all possible.

Non-essential shops, hairdressers, casinos, and saunas must close at 6 p.m. during the three-week partial lockdown.

At 8 p.m., supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, and hotels must close their doors.

Professional and amateur sporting events have both been banned from having large crowds.

People should only invite four adults over the age of 13 into their homes as a guideline rather than a rule.

The Dutch government has proposed legislation that, if passed, would effectively lock down unvaccinated people, much like the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and parts of Germany have done.

The option of using a negative test to enter venues such as bars and restaurants would be eliminated under these plans.

The bills will be voted on next week in Parliament.

Some experts are urging the government to go even further and implement a full lockdown.

The announcement is scheduled for the 3rd of December, but it is now expected to be moved up to Monday or Tuesday next week.

Mr. Rutte warned that there would have to be limitations.

