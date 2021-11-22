Will there be a Christmas lockdown, according to Boris Johnson, about possible winter Covid restrictions?

The Prime Minister insisted last week that he saw “nothing in the data” that indicated the government would have to impose Plan B measures.

Despite the fact that Covid-19 cases have begun to rise again, experts have dismissed the possibility of the UK returning to lockdown measures over the holidays.

On Sunday, November 21, nearly 40,000 new cases of the virus were reported, though deaths and hospitalizations have remained low.

To avoid reintroduction of restrictions this winter, the government has put its faith in the vaccine, making it available to all over-12s, as well as all over-40s, healthcare workers, and clinically vulnerable individuals.

“I think it’s unlikely we’ll get anything close to what we had last year, that catastrophic winter wave,” said Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist whose modeling helped trigger the first lockdown last year.

“We might see slow increases like we did in October, for example,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “But nothing as rapid as we saw last year.”

To deal with new outbreaks of the virus, a number of European countries are tightening restrictions.

“Not necessarily,” Professor Ferguson said when asked if the rise in cases on the continent would affect the UK during the winter.

We don’t fully understand what’s driving the increases in places like Germany, where the number of cases has risen dramatically.

It could be waning vaccine immunity – they haven’t rolled out boosters as quickly as we have – or people are mingling more indoors as winter approaches.”

“We can’t be complacent,” he added, “but I don’t think we’ll be in a situation like the Netherlands is in right now, where they really need to use social distancing to deal with rising case numbers.”

“In this country, I sincerely hope we can avoid that.”

Although “we are not out of the woods yet,” according to Dr Mike Tildesley of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), the UK’s Covid situation is far from requiring nationwide measures this Christmas.

“I think we’re a long way away from thinking in those terms,” he told Sky News when asked about a winter lockdown.

“Clearly, if the NHS is under severe pressure, there is a situation where.

