Will there be a Christmas lockdown? What might the UK Covid restrictions look like, and when will they be announced?

Will there be a Christmas lockdown? What might the UK Covid restrictions look like, and when will the rules be announced?

Ministers have refused to rule out a holiday lockdown, and top scientists have suggested a circuit breaker.

Cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are on the rise in the UK, raising fears of restrictions for the second year in a row around Christmas.

Ministers have not ruled out the possibility of a lockdown over the holidays.

On Sunday, more than 82,000 new cases were reported, making the total number of cases higher than at any time during the pandemic.

The UK is in a better position this year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, than it was last year, when plans for a Christmas bubble were scrapped just days before the holidays.

He did not, however, rule out enacting stricter regulations.

“We are in a much different place, a much stronger place, thanks to the resilience of our communities and the high vaccine uptake.”

“It adds another layer of resiliency to us,” he told Sky News.

“At the moment, the rules are the best mitigation strategy we have, but there is a time lag in the data.”

“We know Omicron is spreading quickly, but we don’t know how serious it is yet.”

And we rely on seeing that data come in, which it does on a daily basis.”

He did say, however, that the country will have a “much better Christmas than last year” as a result of the booster vaccine’s rollout.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has also refused to rule out tightening restrictions, saying it is “time to be more cautious.”

“We’re assessing the situation; it’s very fast-moving,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

As we’ve seen with Omicron, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it.

“That is the truth.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the real world.”

“There are no guarantees in this pandemic, at this point, we just have to keep everything under review,” he said when asked about the possibility of a lockdown over Christmas.

Plan B measures, according to Stephen Reicher, a professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), are clearly insufficient to prevent cases from spiraling out of control.

“The only way, or at least the only way,” he told Times Radio.

