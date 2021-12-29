Will there be another lockdown in 2022, and what restrictions might Covid impose after the New Year if Omicron cases rise?

Will there be another lockdown in 2022, and what restrictions could Covid impose after the New Year if Omicron cases rise?

Although England has not followed the rest of the UK in tightening Covid restrictions, Plan B rules will be reviewed in the coming months.

Despite the rise of the Omicron variant, England will maintain its Plan B Covid restrictions until at least 2022.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all tightened their controls between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in response to rising coronavirus case rates.

Boris Johnson, who was briefed on the latest Omicron data on Monday, has urged people in England to celebrate New Year’s Eve “prudently and sensibly,” but has decided against enacting stricter restrictions.

When Plan B was implemented in mid-December, it came with the caveat that the restrictions would be reviewed after three weeks – here’s how likely it is that England will be subjected to even tighter restrictions, if not a complete lockdown.

Jane Merrick, i’s Policy Editor, and Hugo Gye, i’s Political Editor, both argue that a full lockdown is the least likely of all the options following Plan B restrictions in their in-depth analyses.

The government was eager to allay fears of lockdown even before the Omicron variant was revealed, with Mr Johnson describing the possibility as “extremely unlikely” on November 30.

If the number of cases continues to rise exponentially and hospitals are overwhelmed, lockdown measures, which would restrict people’s ability to leave their homes and force all hospitality and retail businesses to close, would be considered.

According to the government, schools will be the last sector to close, so even if strict lockdown measures are in place, it is highly unlikely that children’s educational settings will be closed.

According to The New York Times, weddings and funerals will be exempt from any new regulations.

Plan B restrictions, on the other hand, may be relaxed when they are reviewed in the first week of January.

The removal of mandatory face mask regulations and the relaxation of NHS Covid Pass requirements, on the other hand, would necessitate extremely positive data, which appears to be equally unlikely.

Plan B is more likely to remain unchanged or be tightened even further.

