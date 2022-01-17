Will travel tests be phased out? When will the Covid testing restrictions for vaccinated travelers end on day 2?

Will travel tests be phased out? When will the Covid testing restrictions for vaccinated travelers be lifted?

According to reports, the government is planning to eliminate all vaccination testing requirements for newcomers to the UK.

According to reports, testing requirements for vaccinated arrivals to England will be eliminated by the end of the month.

In time for February half-term, the government plans to eliminate day 2 antigen testing, which is currently required of all vaccinated arrivals and those under the age of 18.

The plans, which have been warmly received by the travel industry, have the potential to save families hundreds of pounds on an overseas vacation.

Measures for vaccinated travelers were relaxed earlier this month.

Pre-departure antigen testing was eliminated, and day two testing was replaced with a less expensive antigen test.

Fully vaccinated travelers must book and pay for a day 2 antigen test, as well as complete a passenger locator form, before traveling to England.

The day 2 Covid antigen test must be completed as soon as possible after arriving in England and no later than the end of day 2.

Day 0 begins the moment you arrive.

If your test is positive, you must isolate yourself and schedule a free PCR test through the NHS.

All children under the age of 18 are subject to the same vaccination requirements.

All entry tests for fully vaccinated arrivals are expected to end on January 26th, coinciding with the end of Plan B restrictions.

“We’re looking at getting rid of all Covid tests for vaccinated travelers by the end of January,” a source close to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told The Sunday Times. “This is likely to coincide with the review of the Plan B measures on January 26.”

“At this point, it’s just speculation,” said a spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation.

She went on to say that the department “wouldn’t be able to confirm anything” until the Covid-19 restrictions are reviewed again.

The reported move away from day 2 antigen testing, according to David McDonald, managing director of travel agency chain World Travel Lounge, could give the industry a boost.

“After speaking with our teams over the weekend, sales are at their highest level in nearly two years,” Mr McDonald said.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

