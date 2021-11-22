Will under-40s get the Covid booster shot? How could the vaccine’s rollout be extended as over-40s bookings open?

Booster vaccinations have been a huge success, with 14 million vaccines given to over-50s in the last few months.

A dangerous coronavirus outbreak is sweeping much of continental Europe, with case numbers in countries like Germany skyrocketing.

Angry protests have erupted in several countries as governments rush to impose stricter restrictions on their citizens in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus in time for Christmas.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, is not thought to be planning any kind of lockdown.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, has stated that “Plan B,” which would include rules such as Covid passports to prove vaccination status for certain venues, will not be implemented in England.

Covid-19 cases have been rapidly increasing, with nearly 40,000 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the most recent government figures.

However, due to high vaccination rates, the UK is expected to avoid the worst of a new wave of pandemics; 88 percent of over-18s have received two doses of the Covid vaccine, one of the highest vaccination rates of any country in the world.

Booster vaccinations have also been largely successful, with 14 million vaccines administered to over-50s in recent months.

This was recently extended to people aged 40 to 49.

To avoid a sharp increase in hospital admissions and deaths, all adults may now be offered a booster vaccine.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said on Sunday that he has asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to look into giving booster shots to everyone over the age of 18.

The JCVI is “looking down to the age of 18,” Mr. Javid said on Times Radio.

“We’ve already inquired about it, and we’ve made it public.”

And they’ve said in their recent advice that it’s something they’d want to do in any case, to people aged 18 and up,” he added.

Currently, you must be over 40 and have received your second dose at least six months ago to receive a booster vaccine.

As the winter months pass, many more younger people who received their doses during summer 2021 will be added to the list.

During the most recent roll-out, sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are now eligible for their second dose.

It certainly is.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Will people under the age of 40 get the Covid booster shot? How could the vaccine’s rollout be extended as over-40s bookings open?

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Will under-40s get the Covid booster jab? How vaccine roll-out could be extended as booking opens for over-40s