Will Vice President Joe Biden run for President in 2024?

PRESIDENT Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and many have speculated whether he will seek re-election in 2024.

In a December 2021 interview with David Muir, Biden, who is 79 years old, discussed his future plans.

Biden announced on December 22, 2021 that he intends to run for re-election on the condition that he remains in good health.

“It is correct.

But, look, I’m a big believer in fate.

Many times, fate has intervened in my life.

“I would run again if I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health,” Biden told ABC News’ David Muir.

Biden’s comments echoed remarks he made earlier this year in which he said he is “a great respecter of fate,” but that he “never has been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.”

If Biden decides not to run for re-election, he will join the ranks of James Knox Polk, James Buchanan, Rutherford B Hayes, Calvin Coolidge, Harry S Truman, and Lyndon B Johnson, who have all declined to run for re-election.

Even though the election is still a few years away, a number of politicians have stated that they intend to run for president.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, claimed in December 2021 that he is “well-positioned” to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, citing his second-place finish in the party’s 2016 primary.

“I ran in 2016,” she says.

It was the most enjoyable experience I’ve ever had.

Our field was extremely crowded.

There were 17 candidates in the race, making it a very competitive field.

And I came in second,” Cruz said to The Truth Gazette.

“There’s a reason the runner-up is almost always the next nominee,” Cruz went on to say.

“And this has been true throughout history, whether it’s with Nixon, Reagan, McCain, or Romney.”

You’ve got a huge fanbase.”

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he would run for office again.

“In a heartbeat,” says the narrator.

Former President Donald Trump has also hinted at a presidential run in 2024, but has not confirmed it.

Candace Owens and Mike Pence have both expressed interest in running for the job.

Candidates usually start their campaigns about a year and a half before the election, so more information on future presidential candidates will be released at a later date.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.