William Ames, Lebanon County Commissioner, died at the age of 81 from complications related to Covid-19.

Commissioner William Ames of Lebanon County dies at the age of 81 due to complications from Covid-19.

Friends and colleagues described Lebanon County Commissioner William Ames as a good solid citizen and strong advocate for the county. He died on Tuesday morning at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Ames, 81, was serving as a county commissioner for the third time, alongside fellow Republicans Robert Phillips and Jo Ellen Litz.

Ames died of COVID-19 complications, according to a news release from Lebanon County Commissioners.

While remotely attending a December 17 commissioners meeting, Ames admitted to being ill with the disease.

Ames worked to “confront fiscal and social issues that counties face on a daily basis,” according to the commissioners.

His constant approach was to be a good listener, give careful thought, and make reasonable decisions.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand or lend an ear to anyone in need, and he frequently offered to assist them in any way he could.

His presence as well as his contributions will be sorely missed.”

Ames was a supervisor in South Londonderry Township before being elected to the county commission in 2011.

He and his wife, Josephine, ran Ames Sales and Services, a multi-service business, since 1987.

In the Lebanon Valley, they were also active in a number of charitable organizations.

“Known for his outspokenness and staunchly conservative views,” said party chairman Edward Lynch Jr., Ames was an active member of the Lebanon County Republican Party.

“Bill was deeply committed to making Lebanon County a better place for everyone who lived here, and we all owe him our deepest gratitude and respect for that,” Lynch added.

